Exclusive! No Means No Director Vikash Verma: We Will Not Change The Original Strategy Of Promotions

Director-Producer Vikash Verma is coming up with the first Indian-Polish film, No Means No, starring debutant Dhruv Verma in the lead role. The film was earlier scheduled to release on November 5, 2021, in theatres, however, the makers decided to postpone its release due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe. Now, No Means No will be released on June 17, 2022.

Amidst all, Filmibeat recently had a candid chat with No Means No director-producer Vikash Verma and asked him about the change in release date the loss they faced due to the same. Vikash said, "Initially, No Means No was slated to release on November 5, 2021, worldwide, however, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in several European countries, we decided to postpone it. The production had planned to have a big worldwide release, but the scenario in Europe during mid-October created a big hurdle for us. In India too, COVID-19 guidelines required cinemas to operate on 50 per cent occupancy. Apart from Sooryavanshi, most of the films failed to make good numbers at the box office. The decision has been a very wise one after considering the unexpected emergence of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19."

EXCLUSIVE! Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Star Abhishek Bajaj: My Body Needed Major Transformation

While speaking about the impact on the post-production cost, Vikash Verma said, "After the decision of postponing the release of No Means No to June 2022, the film had a huge impact on the cost of post-production. Money that had been paid for event venues, bookings, promotion creatives and digital slots that were pre-booked for spreading the word about the film, are all irrecoverable monetary losses. Thankfully, the film has had the support of the Government of Poland during the shoot and has been made with the latest technology equipment aiding the filming of the high-intensity action sequences and visually stunning scenes. Hence, the production does not want to take any risk in the release of such a high budget film."

Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya Star Pooja Banerjee: I Did Three Dance Sequences During My Pregnancy

When asked about the marketing strategy for the June release of No Means No, the director said, "The change in the release date of the film will not change the original strategy of promotions. No Means No is the first Indo-Polish joint film venture. Besides the lead actor Dhruv Verma, the cast of the film also has some renowned stars like Gulshan Grover, Sharad Kapoor, Deepraj Rana, Neetu Chandra and some new faces like Kat Kristian and Anna Adore. Well known Polish Actor Anna Guzik and other Polish stars like Natalia Bak, Sylwia Czech, Jerzy Handzlik and Pawel Czech are also a part of the film. This ensemble cast of pure talent needs no rethinking of strategy due to a change in the time of release." Looks like, the makers have big plans to launch the film with a bang.