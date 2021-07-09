Exclusive: Rahul Vaidya On His Wedding Preparations With Disha Parmar, Equation With Abhinav Shukla

Rahul Vaidya is in a happy space on both, personal and professional front. While he will soon entice his fans once again on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, his wedding with ladylove Disha Parmar on July 16, has already sent their fans into a frenzy. In the recently held press conference of the show, the singer revealed to Filmibeat, about his ongoing wedding preparations.

When asked about how the soon-to-be groom is preparing for his big day, Rahul Vaidya revealed, "It's going good. But my attire is not ready yet. The dance practices are on at my place in full swing. I'm very excited about this most special day of my life. If I get all your love and blessings, I will feel very happy."

Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar's Wedding Preparations Begin; Dance Rehearsal Videos Go Viral

Apart from that, Rahul also spoke about his equation with actor Abhinav Shukla who was also one of the participants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The two were co-contestants in Bigg Boss 14 and used to often be at loggerheads with each other on the show. On this, the 'Madhanya' singer said, "Bigg Boss 14 was a different show and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is a different show. In Bigg Boss 14, people used to often throw blames and allegations at each other but this is not the case with Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. When you go to a different show, you go with a different mindset and on this show (Khatron Ke Khiladi 11) my bond with Abhinav has become quite good."

Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar To Tie The Knot In July; Couple Share The Wedding Invite

Rahul Vaidya was also asked to chose between Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi. The 'Yaad Teri' singer was quick to choose Bigg Boss 14. He said, "Bigg Boss 14 is closer to my heart but it is also a lot more difficult than Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. In Khatron, after doing some challenging stunts, you can at least talk to your loved ones on the phone. But In Bigg Boss, there is no one to talk to so the latter is much more difficult."

Talking overall about his Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 journey, Rahul Vaidya said, "It was very scary and hectic. This show is much more difficult than I thought." The singer said that the show helped him get rid of his fear of snakes and water but now he is quite fearful of heights.