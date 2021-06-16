Exclusive: Rumi Jaffery Writes On Sushant Singh Rajput - Read His Heartfelt Note

Director Rumi Jaffery wrote a heartfelt note about actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary. This note is exclusive to Filmibeat. Read it here:

"I was just reading his last message which came to me on June 12th it was a reply to a message after reading about the death of Disha Salian who was not even his manager. I knew he would’ve got disturbed with the media reports. But all he replied was, "Thank you, sir for calling love and regards", along with a heart emoji.

His previous message was on May 31 in which he said, "Sir, missing you a lot’". He was getting restless. My relationship with Sushant was more than that of just an actor and director. He often dropped in and spent time with my family and loved mutton cooked by my wife.

He knew that when I came to Bombay I did plays with Nadira Babbar and since also came from there he kept on talking about doing a play and that how people at his theatre spoke about my plays. Like most theatre personalities who cannot really separate themselves from theatre. He also wanted to do plays and wanted me do my play Laila Manju. But I told him that Laila Manju wouldn’t be possible without Annu Kapoor.

He would drop in on set when I was shooting for Chehre – Annu Kapoor, Sushant, Rhea and me would discuss our plan to do the play. But little later he changed his plans saying that play needs a lot of commitment and didn’t have the patience to do it. He said why don’t do a film with us (Rhea) so started work a script and wrote one for him.

Those stories that Sushant didn’t have work were totally wrong and there were so many people who approached me about wanting to work with him. But Sushant told me that he wanted to concentrate on our film.

He loved dancing but told me sir I haven’t got a chance to do good dancing in a film. So we decided that we do the muhurat with a song that will be shot on set in Mumbai. He love hearing all the kisse kahaniyas of the industry. I would tell him we Bhopalis love story telling and full of stories he thoroughly enjoyed all of it.

When lockdown happened in March 2020, he got worried. But I told him to relax, as our shooting was to start in May 2020 and we had a lot of time. But the lockdown got extended and when he heard reports about reopening of the country with SOPs, he told me to look for a script that would not require a big unit and wanted to start it quickly. So I started looking for such stories, which could be shot in one schedule. Unfortunately it didn't happen. Insaan chala jaata hain bas baate reh jaati hain."