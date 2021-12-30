EXCLUSIVE! Sharvari Shares Her New Year Plans, Reveals What She Is Looking Forward To In 2022

It's that time of the year when some of our Bollywood celebrities steal time from their busy shooting schedules to ring in New Year with their near and dear ones. While some jet off to exotic locations for the much-needed break and New Year celebration, there are others who prefer to keep it low profile at home.

This year too with the sudden spike in the COVID-19 cases, there are some stars who have already flown to global locations before there is any announcement of a partial lockdown. And then there are others like actress Sharvari who prefers to stay homebound and welcome 2022 with her close friends.

In an exclusive chat with Filmibeat, the Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress shared her New Year plans and said, " I think because of the times that we are in right now, the smartest thing would be to stay at home and spend it with a few of your friends. That's exactly what my plans are."

When asked what she is looking to in the upcoming year, Sharvari slipped out that she is doing an interesting project with Yash Raj Films which will be announced in 2022.

Sharvari revealed, "2021 was honestly just the beginning for me. I just started off my career and I am very excited to see what is in store for me in 2022 as well. I am very excited to be on the sets again and to work, perform and be a part of great stories, to be able to play great characters. There's an interesting project with Yash Raj Films which I am very excited to announce in 2022."

We even asked Sharvari about her New Year resolution and the talented newcomer had a rather interesting answer. The actress confided in us with a laugh, "I have never been a New Year resolution person. More that anything else, I will forget about it."

Workwise, Sharvari made her acting debut with Kabir Khan's web series The Forgotten Army co-starring Sunny Kaushal. The actress' first Bollywood film Bunty Aur Babli 2 hit the marquee in November this year.