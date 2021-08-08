(Exclusive) Sidharth Malhotra On Shershaah: Playing A Soldier Is A Difficult And Soul-Altering Experience

After a power-packed trailer that caused a stir among the masses, the audience has been waiting to witness the journey of late Captain Vikram Batra in the upcoming movie Shershaah.

Sidharth Malhotra plays the role of Vikram Batra in the film and glimpses of his intense performance have already left everyone stunned. One of the most celebrated soldiers who captured two significant points at the LOC before sacrificing his life as he fought in the Kargil War of 1999, Vikram Batra will forever be an important part of India's history.

Sidharth is essaying a real-life character for the first time in this film and made sure that he left no stone unturned to understand the man behind the uniform. Not only did the actor undergo immense physical training to prepare for the part but also made sure that he got Vikram Batra's emotions and body language right.

Sharing his thoughts on the honour as well as the responsibility of representing Vikram Batra on the screen, Sidharth says, "I remember feeling this sense of pride mixed with excitement and anxiousness when I first heard the script of Shershaah. So many of us are aware of Captain Batra's story, the sacrifice he made and the braveheart he was. To be able to reflect that on the screen was an important step for me. His courage played an important role in the Kargil War and I wanted to make sure I captured those moments when I played him."

"While working on this film, I felt the ordeals the army men go through on a day-to-day basis. So, when you bring their lives on screen, you have to make sure that you are doing by right by them. Playing a soldier and depicting warfare is a difficult and soul-altering experience. It puts so many things in perspective. It truly was something that will always remain close to my heart," continued Sidharth.

The actor will be seen sharing screen space with Kiara Advani who plays the role of Vikram Batra's fiancee Dimple Cheema. The on-screen chemistry of the two has also created a lot of buzz among the audience.

Directed by Vishnuvardhan who marks his debut as a filmmaker in Hindi cinema with Shershaah, the film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah and Himanshu Gandhi. Made under the banners of Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, the film will release on Amazon Prime Video on August 12, 2021.