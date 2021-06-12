Exclusive! SOTY 2 Actor Abhishek Bajaj Shares Fitness Tips For People Working From Home

Abhishek Bajaj, who made his Bollywood debut with Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday-starrer Student Of The Year 2, recently shared fitness tips for people doing work from home. Amid this COVID-19 pandemic, many people are working from home and because of the work stress and lack of body movement, many of them are facing several health issues. In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, Abhishek Bajaj has shared some motivational things with our readers, which might help you stay active in these tough times.

While speaking about the current situation, Abhishek said, "In today's scenario, one should always remember that health is wealth and it's always been like that. So, I'd suggest people always work upon themselves. One doesn't need to give themselves any target, but rather make the workout a part of their lifestyle. One just has to try to do better than they did yesterday. That's how you keep going and keep making progress."

Abhishek Bajaj further revealed that his mother helped him a lot to stay motivated and fit during the lockdown. The Student Of The Year 2 actor said, "If people need motivation to workout at home, I'd give them the example of my mother. I have seen my mother working out at home because she knew that she couldn't go outside to work out. During the lockdown, she locks ten kgs by just working out! My mother can hold a plank for two minutes, and my sisters who work out together can go up to five minutes. They have done a tremendous job. So, one needs to stay focused and work on themselves.

Exclusive! Anjali Gaikwad Shouldn't Return To Indian Idol 12, Says Sudhir Yaduvanshi Of The Voice 3

Sharing fitness tips for people working from home, Abhishek concluded by saying, "For the people who can't work out, I'd suggest them to at least start using the stairs instead of the lift, go for a walk, do yoga, dance and just keep active. I also know that ninety per cent of fitness depends on food; so, I'd suggest people stay off junk food, and eat healthy."

EXCLUSIVE! Harshad Chopda To Play The Lead Role Opposite Ankita Lokhande In Pavitra Rishta 2.0?

Talking about his career, Abhishek Bajaj will next be seen in Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor-starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Apart from that, he is also a part of a web series titled Your Honor Season 2.