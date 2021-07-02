EXCLUSIVE! Tanuj Garg Reacts To Vidya Balan Getting Invited To Join Oscar Academy's Class Of 2021

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan and producers Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor are among the 395 entertainment personalities who have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the governing body behind the Oscars.

While Vidya has been recognized for her performances in Tumhari Sulu and Kahaani, Ekta Kapoor has been recognized for bankrolling Dream Girl and Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai. The latter's mother Shobha Kapoor also features in the list for producing Udta Punjab and The Dirty Picture.

The Academy took to its Twitter page to make this announcement and tweeted, "It's time to announce our new members! Meet the Class of 2021. #WeAreTheAcademy."

It's time to announce our new members! Meet the Class of 2021. https://t.co/17gbIEXOzJ #WeAreTheAcademy — The Academy (@TheAcademy) July 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Tumhari Sulu producer Tanuj Garg is elated to see Vidya's name among the new list of invitees of the Academy's 'Class Of 2021' and exclusively told Filmibeat, "Vidya is a one-piece. She is special at every level, as a professional and as a friend. I distributed her first film Parineeta internationally, then did The Dirty Picture with her and more recently, Tumhari Sulu. I always tell her we have a 100% strike rate. I can't wait to get back on the floor with her for Round 4. She's an absolute joy!"

According to Variety magazine, the 'Class Of 2021' comprises 46% women, 39% underrepresented ethnic/racial communities and 53% international from 50 countries.

Last year, the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had invited celebrities like Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt to join their class of 2020.