EXCLUSIVE! Tiger Shroff’s Dedication Towards Work Inspires Newcomers: Heropanti 2 Star Abhinav Choudhary

TV actor Abhinav Choudhary confirmed that he will be making his Bollywood debut with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria-starrer Heropanti 2, directed by Ahmed Khan. The actor is quite excited about the project as it will be a new learning experience for him. He said that it is a small role but an interesting one.

Recently, in a candid chat with Filmibeat, Abhinav Choudhary shared his views about his Heropanti 2 co-star Tiger Shroff. When asked about his experience sharing screen space with Tiger, Abhinav said, "It was more like Hi Hello as we were shooting two different scenes on the same set. I was shooting with Zakir Hussain sir and Tiger was doing his action scene. It was amazing to be a part of such an amazing team and of course, Tiger's dedication towards work inspires newcomers like me. And I had a really amazing experience working with our director, Ahmed Khan sir is so amazing."

When asked about his role in Heropanti 2, Abhinav Choudhary said, "Can't really disclose about the role as of now as per contract and production's instruction. All I can say, it's a small one but an important and interesting one."

Being a newcomer, Abhinav Choudhary has a long list with whom he wants to work in future. He called himself a greedy actor and said, "Aah, there are a few projects but it would be too early to say. Currently, I am doing TV show Paapnaashini Ganga for the Ishara channel and I am playing Chandradev's part and makers are now showing negative shades of Chandradev called Chandramukhasur. Although, there are a few interesting projects that I will be doing soon. From TV to web series to music videos, there are many actors and directors, I want to work with. In India, I would love to work with directors like Rajkumar Hirani, Imtiaz Ali, Karan Johar, Sooraj Barjatya, Anurag Kashyap, Raj & DK and actors - Amitabh Bachhan, Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, my list will go on & on. I am a very greedy actor." (laughs)