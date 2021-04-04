    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Expecting Trailer Release On Prabhudeva's Birthday, Fans Trend 'Awaiting Radhe Trailer' On Social Media

      By
      |

      Salman Khan's fans can't keep calm and have made the hashtag 'Awaiting Radhe Trailer' trend on social media the entire day, placing it in the top ten list.

      The fans were expecting the trailer release on Prabhudeva's birthday, who is the film director, had lent even more weight to the Sultan of Bollywood's long-awaited film. The mass action entertainer was supposed to release back on Eid in 2020 but got stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. And Salman's promise to his enormous fan base that the film would have a physical release in the theatres has kept everyone going.

      Salman Khan

      The fact that Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has Salman Khan in the lead role makes it the most-awaited and anticipated release of the year, with the fanbase on tenterhooks for more than a year now.

      The fans have all been waiting to see the Sultan on the big screen, and the anticipation is on pretty high levels; and we can't wait to see the trailer landing soon so we could get a glimpse of the superstar Salman Khan rocking the Silver Screen after a long, long wait.

      Along with Salman Khan, the film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan Films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel life Production Pvt. Ltd. The movie releases on the 13th of May, 2021 on the occasion of Eid.

      ALSO READ: Salman Khan Announces The Release Date Of Radhe With An Action-Packed First Look Poster

      ALSO READ: From The Beginning Salman Khan Was Clear To Release Radhe In Theatres, Says Arjun Kanungo

      Story first published: Sunday, April 4, 2021, 15:36 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 4, 2021
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X