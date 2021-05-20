Alia Bhatt's Old Instagram Live Session Has Fans Pointing Out Her Beau Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most adorable couples in tinsel town. The two have been together for almost 3 years now and have never failed to paint the town red with their love. Now, their 'Ralia' fans have another reason to get excited, as they might have caught sight of Ranbir in one of Alia's old Instagram live sessions.

Talking about the same, Alia had earlier went live on Instagram for her Coexist page dedicating to creating awareness for wildlife and environment conservation. The video has the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress talking about her love for elephants when suddenly Ranbir's reflection can be seen in the glass wall in the backdrop. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor can be seen in a white shirt and pants in his hit-and-miss appearance in the video. Take a look at the video that was shared by one of the fan clubs of the couple.

While one of the fans wrote in the comments section that the couple must be living together, another fan wrote stating, "Kids watching Alia, legends zooming screen and seeing RK." Talking about the couple, Ranbir and Alia were rumoured to be living together during the COVID-19 lockdown phase. The two had also tested positive for COVID-19 and also recovered from the same after some time.

The couple had then gone for a short getaway to the Maldives. However, Ranbir and Alia received a lot of criticism for travelling after just recovering from the virus, especially when the virus was causing massive devastation in the country. Recently, Alia Bhatt has devoted herself to sharing important COVID-19 information and resources on her social media handle.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in the movie Brahmastra. The movie has been helmed by Ayan Mukerji and it will be the first on-screen collaboration of the couple for the big screen. The film will also star Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. Apart from that, Alia will also be seen in movies like RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings, While Ranbir will be seen in films like Shamshera alongside Sanjay Dutt and Animal opposite Parineeti Chopra.