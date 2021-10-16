Faraaz: Hansal Mehta, Bhushan Kumar Summoned By Delhi High Court

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta and producer Bhushan Kumar have been asked to appear before the Delhi High Court on October 28 for a case regarding their upcoming film, Faraaz. According to reports, a case was filed against the filmmakers by the families of the two girls who were victims of the attack.

Notably, Faraaz is based on the 2016 terrorist attack that took place in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The makers announced the film in August 2021. It is set to star actors Zahan Kapoor, Aditya Rawal in the lead roles. The complaint stated that they filed for a suit claiming that the film is named after the girls' best friend, Faraaz.

The lawyer Yatin Grover, who is representing the families, has reportedly claimed that they have sent a legal notice to Hansal Mehta and others for portraying Faraaz in the movie without taking any consent from the family. The families have demanded that the movie must not be named after Faraaz. He revealed that the filmmaker's response was 'very vague'.

Yatin Grover, told Hindustan Times, "He was also a victim of the attack. Hansal and others are making a film on the attack, and they have named it Faraaz. We sent a legal notice to them, as we have apprehension that they are going to portray our clients' daughters as well, and they have not taken any consent. This is an infringement on the right to privacy," he said.

Yatin Grover further shared that the filmmakers have assured that all information used to make the film will be from the public domain. "We approached the court, and they listened to our arguments, went through the documents they have. The filmmakers have not given out the date of release or come out with the trailer, we didn't ask for injunction. We have asked for a special screening, so we know nothing is portrayed wrong. We have reserved our rights, sought prayers to completely injunct the film, to not use the name Faraaz because that is closely connected with our daughters' lives," the lawyer added.

The film is supposed to mark the debut of newcomers Zahan and Aditya, Shashi Kapoor's grandson and Paresh Rawal's son, respectively. Faraaz is being produced by Anubhav Sinha along with Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Mahana Films.