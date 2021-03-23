Farah Khan Caught Smelling Mangoes After Removing Her Mask On Camera; Trolls Blast Her For Being Irresponsible

Being a public figure has its own pros and cons and nobody knows it better than our B-town celebrities. Paparazzi keep an eye on their each and every outing, and every time they do something odd, netizens make sure to call them out. So, who did offend the netizens this time? Well, it's none other than filmmaker Farah Khan!

Earlier today, the Happy New Year director was seen shopping for mangoes on the roadside, and apparently to make sure whether the mangoes are ripe, Farah was seen taking a sniff after removing her mask. Had she done this a year ago, it would have been a normal thing which almost all buyers do, but given the situation that there's a surge in number of positive COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, netizens chose to call her out.

Netizens called out Farah after coming across her video and called her an irresponsible citizen.

Video Courtesy- Viral Bhayani

"Smelling mangoes dont make sense, whats the point? Stallers shouldn't allow ppl to smell his mangoes, as it is spreading disease and very unhygienic," wrote a netizen.

Another angry Instagram user wrote, "The vendor lifted the mango in his hands, handed it over to Farah khan, she took in her hands and smelled it touching to her nose by pulling the mask down. And she touched so many mangoes and smelled them. Do people really know how the virus is really spreading?"

ALSO READ: Farah Khan's Open Letter On Becoming An IVF Mother At 43: Always Remember, It's A Woman's Call

"Whoever is the cameraman please tell her to not smell them," commented another netizen.

"Pls don't ever smell any fruit for that matter. Doesn't this lady know that during pandemic it's not allowed at all. She poses to know everything in d world. Pseudo bollywood," wrote another Instagram user.

We wonder if Farah would pay attention to netizens' suggestions.

ALSO READ: Farah Khan On 20 Years Of Mohabbatein: SRK Used To Learn His Dance Steps In Just Five Minutes