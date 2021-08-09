Farah Khan Compares Sonu Sood To MS Dhoni; Says He Is As Down-To-Earth As The Latter

Filmmaker Farah Khan couldn't stop raving about actor Sonu Sood in her recent interview with a media portal. From comparing him to cricketer MS Dhoni to calling him most well-behaved celebrity, Farah revealed many nice sides of the Dabangg actor.

Farah who recently shot a music video 'Saath Kya Nibhaoge' with Sonu, told Free Press Journal that the he does not throw starry tantrums and is very humble on the sets.

"For me. Sonu is the same as he was before - a no-stress. no-nakhra, chilled-out, grounded, and a sensible guy. We still crack jokes, laugh and make fun of each other. If we were shooting in the woods, he wouldn't demand a vanity van, but go behind the trees and change," said Farah.

In the same interview, Farah asserted that there should be more celebs like Sonu in the industry.

Comparing Sood to Dhoni, Farah said, "He is one of the nicest and most well-behaved celebrities I know. I shot with MS Dhoni recently for an ad, and Sonu is as grounded and down-to-earth as Dhoni. I make friends with people who are nice, and I like being with them not for their success or failure."

She further averred that she has seen changes in celebrities once they got very successful, but Sonu, despite his popularity among people, is still the same.

"For them, Sonu is somebody to be revered and worshipped now. Politicians, governors and locals come to meet him wherever he travels. I used to joke (while shooting the music video) that between the hotel and the shoot location. Sonu has already inaugurated a few petrol pumps and car showrooms along the way," shared Farah with the media portal.

On a related note, 'Saath Kya Nibhaoge' will be out today.