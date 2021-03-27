Farah Khan Kunder Bags Filmfare Award For Dil Bechara, Shares A Heartwarming Message For Sushant Singh Rajput

Director and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder has bagged a Filmfare Award for Best Choreography for the film Dil Bechara. Farah shared a glimpse of the same on her social media handle. However, it was her message for the late Sushant Singh Rajput who was the lead protagonist in the film which was truly heartwarming to witness.

Talking about the same, the Happy New Year director shared a picture holding her Filmfare trophy. She then went on to share a beautiful selfie with Sushant which they had taken while filming the title track of Dil Bechara. Farah also shared a picture of herself with director Mukesh Chhabra.

Farah mentioned in her caption how this marks her 7th Filmfare Award. The director mentioned that she has received this award for her only song with Sushant Singh Rajput. The Om Shanti Om director added that it was Sushant who turned her good choreography into an exceptional song with his ease. She also went on to mention that she had bitter-sweet feelings while accepting the award.

Farah Khan Kunder lastly expressed her gratitude towards Mukesh stating that she thought she was doing him a favour while working in his film but it was clearly the other way round. Actor Neena Gupta also congratulated the director under the post. Take a look at the same.

For the unversed, Farah choreographed Sushant for the title track of the film. The late actor's performance in the same received a tremendous response from the fans. Recently Farah won the internet by sharing a beautiful picture with South sensation Naga Chaitanya.

The director mentioned how she had choreographed the actor's father, Akkineni Nagarjuna 25 years ago and that they had gone on to become friends for life. She further added how she is now directing the megastar's 'wonderful boy' for a commercial. Take a look at the delightful picture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was seen in a cameo appearance in Netflix's show, Masaba Masaba. The show was based on the life of mother-daughter duo Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta. Farah also made an appearance in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 14.