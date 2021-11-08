Farah Khan Reveals Raveena Tandon Called & Said She Loved Katrina Kaif's Tip Tip Song

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan recently opened up about teaming up with Rohit Shetty for a special song in Sooryavanshi. Farah choreographed the recreation of the iconic song Tip Tip Barsa Pani which originally features Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar.

During an interview with India Today, Farah revealed Raveena's reaction to the new version featuring Katrina Kaif. She said, "Raveena was the first one to call me and say that the song is looking fab and Katrina is looking so good."

Praising Katrina, Farah said, "Even Manish (Malhotra) was of the thought that we go away from the visuals of the original song and he's made Katrina look like a million bucks. I also don't think anyone could have done justice to Tip Tip, other than Katrina."

Talking about working with Katrina again after other iconic songs like Sheila Ki Jawani, she said there was alot of expectations for Tip Tip. "Of course! I mean it is Tip Tip Barsa Paani. It is an iconic song, so there was huge pressure on all of us to deliver and do justice to it. Also, don't forget Katrina and I had Sheila Ki Jawani looming on our heads, so there was that added factor that we had to live up to expectations from our fans," she added.

Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is a follow up to Ajay Devgn's Singham and Ranveer Singh's Simmba. The film directed by Rohit Shetty follows Akshay portraying the role of a DSP fighting against the biggest threat Mumbai has seen.