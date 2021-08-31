Farah Khan Reveals Why She Stopped Sharing Pics Of Her Triplets, Slams At Troll For Calling Her Kids 'Skinny'

Farah Khan often stays away from social media and trolls. The filmmaker recently opened up about facing trolls on social media when talking to Arbaaz Khan for his chat show Pinch 2. She said, even though she does not mind it too much it has led to her making some serious changes.

Farah while in conversation with Arbaaz revealed why she does share pictures of her children on social media, especially during any festival. She said that the triplets Czar, Diva and Anya are often trolled over their religious beliefs.

She went on to say that she gets trolled online for saying 'hello' as trolls ask her why she didn't do a 'namaste' or a 'salaam'.

Farah added, "It really irritates me, asking whether my children are Hindu or Muslim. Earlier I used to post my children's photo for Diwali and Eid, I have stopped doing that. I don't post pictures during religious festivals...it's very sad, but I don't do it."

Reacting to a troll comment on her triplets, Farhan slammed the netizen for only fat-shaming her but also calling her kids skinny. The comment read, 'Moti ke bachche itne sukhe kyun (Why are the fat one's kids so skinny?)'

To which Farah said, "You take care of your kids, I will take care of mine."

She added that everyone with a phone considers themselves to be a critic and thinks that they know everything about films. She clapped back at trolls for bath mouthing her commercial potboilers like Tees Maar Khan, she said, "People have done far worse movies, people have done far worse work, and you're still stuck with that (Tees Maar Khan)."

On the work front, according to reports Farah is set to helm the official remake of Satte Pe Satta starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. However, she is yet to make an official announcement about the same.