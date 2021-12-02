Fardeen Khan On Making His Comeback In Bollywood: I Am Feeling Like A Newcomer

Last year, Fardeen Khan took social media by storm with his massive transformation as he knocked off some pounds and looked his fit best. Later when the actor was snapped outside casting director Mukesh Chhabra's office, reports floated in that the actor is keen to make his comeback in Bollywood after 11 years.

The reports turned out to be true as a few months back, Sanjay Gupta announced his next production Visfot with Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh in leading roles. The film is the official remake of the Venezuelan film Rock, Paper, Scissors. Visfot also stars Krystal D'Souza.

Fardeen Khan's Pics Of First Public Appearance After Physical Transformation Go Viral

Recently when Fardeen attended the special screening of Ahan Shetty-Tara Shetty's Tadap, the actor in an interaction with the reporters there talked about making his comeback in Bollywood. He was quoted as saying, "It is all very exciting! I am feeling like a newcomer in Bollywood."

Fardeen Khan To Make His Acting Comeback With Sanjay Gupta's Production Visfot

The Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya actor said that he was there to support Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan. Talking about his equation with Suniel, Fardeen said, "Suniel was my co-star in my second film Jungle (2000). He has been a close friend and for years he has been my well-wisher. He has been extremely supportive. He is the kind of a guy who's always there whenever you need him. He is literally a phone call away. I have a lot of regards and respect for Suniel. We go back a long way."

He further continued, "I have met Ahan a few times when he was a kid. Look at him now! He comes across very promising as an actor. I am sure he has a great career ahead. I must say that he seems to have worked really hard on himself. Let's see how it all works."