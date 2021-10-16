Fardeen Khan's Pics Of First Public Appearance After Physical Transformation Go Viral

Fardeen Khan's recent public appearance has the B-town a buzz. Fans are most excited about the actor return after 11 long years of hiatus. According to reports, Fardeen Khan is set to make a big-screen comeback with Sanjay Gupta's Visfot.

Fardeen Khan To Make His Acting Comeback With Sanjay Gupta's Production Visfot

Earlier this week, Fardeen Khan was snapped by the photographers outside the T-series Mumbai office for the first time after his physical transformation. The actor was wearing a casual outfit, donning a white shirt and blue jeans. Fardeen smiled for the camera as he walked back to his car.

According to reports, Fardeen was attending the mahurat puja of his upcoming movie Visfot and was snapped outside the venue. Soon after the photos made it online fans have been praising him for the weight loss and his decision to return o the big screen.

In a previous interview, while talking about his physical transformation and losing 18 kilos in six months, Fardeen Khan said, "I wanted to physically feel 25. As you grow older, body degeneration catches up with you. I wanted to feel very, very good again. You need to think about it as a body-mind connection. I came across this in some reading I was doing."

Fardeen Khan On Losing 18 Kilos: I Wanted To Feel Very Good Again

"I started eating right and healthy, coupled it with correct workouts. I have lost 18 kgs in the last six months, but 35 percent journey is yet to go in this aspect. In the work that we do in our industry, you are expected to look your best and you indeed want to look your best," he told ETimes.

Notably, Visfot is the official remake of the Venezuelan film Rock, Paper, Scissors which was released in 2012. The film reportedly was the country's entry for the Best Foreign Language Oscar at the 85th Academy Awards. The film will also star Riteish Deshmukh.