Fardeen Khan To Make His Acting Comeback With Sanjay Gupta's Production Visfot

Earlier this year Fardeen Khan sparked off speculations of making his comeback in Bollywood after he was spotted in a lean avatar outside casting director Mukesh Chhabra's office in Mumbai. One heard that he was in talks with various filmmakers for the same.

Now according to the latest development, the Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya actor is all set to making his acting comeback with Sanjay Gupta's upcoming production Visfoot. The film which will mark Fardeen's return on the big screen is an official remake of the 2012 Venezuelan film Rock, Paper, Scissors (2012) which was Venezuela's entry for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 85th Academy Awards.

Fardeen Khan On His Transformation Photos Going Viral: It Felt Good That People Haven't Forgotten You

The film will also star Riteish Deshmukh in a pivotal role and he will be pitted opposite Fardeen's character. As per a report in ETimes, Visfot which will be shot in Mumbai will play on the city's stark contrasts between the chawls of Dongri and the high-rises.

Fardeen Khan's Cousin Reza Khan Reveals The Reason Why He Rejected Bigg Boss Offer Twice

Sanjay Gupta confirmed the development to the tabloid and was quoted as saying, "Yes, Fardeen is making his Bollywood comeback with this film. If all goes as planned, we will roll it out by the end of the month. Fardeen and Riteish have read the script and are really excited about it. While we have some paperwork going on, we're quite geared up for this one."

The Venezuelan film Rock, Paper, Scissors revolves around how an innocent child's game unveils a betrayal which alters the lives of two families.

Talking about Visfot, the film will mark Fardeen and Riteish's reunion on the big screen after 14 years. The duo had earlier shared screen space in Akshay Kumar's Heyy Baby in 2007.

Speaking about the same, Gupta told ETimes, "You will see Fardeen and Riteish in the kind of characters they have never played before. I'm looking forward to teaming up with them."