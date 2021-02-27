Fardeen Khan To Make His Comeback In Bollywood With Anees Bazmee's No Entry Sequel?

Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan recently caught everyone's attention with his drastic physical transformation when he was papped outside casting director Mukesh Chhabria's office in Mumbai. The actor's massive weight loss was a hot topic of discussion on social media with netizens pointing out how the Jungle actor looked his fittest best.

At the same time, there were talks that the actor is planning to make a comeback in Bollywood after a decade. Fardeen's last release was Dulha Mil Gaya in 2010. Now, if the latest reports are to be believed, the actor might return back to the big screen with Anees Bazmee's No Entry sequel.

Recently in an interaction with ETimes, Anees Bazmi dropped a major hint that Fardeen might star No Entry sequel. The filmmaker was quoted as saying, "He is a friend. He was wonderful in the first film. I saw a picture of a handsome guy sometime back, and I was quite stunned to know it was Fardeen. He called later and asked, "Anees bhai, kaisa laga aapko photo?" I complimented him. He deserved it. Of course, he has always been a good-looking guy, but to lose so much weight is not a joke. He is healthy now. He asked me, 'Kya karna hai?' I told him that I am waiting for the No Entry sequel to begin. He is also looking forward to it. Usne bhi kaha ki shuru karte hai. We are just waiting for Boney ji (Boney Kapoor) now."

Since a very long time, there has been talks about No Entry sequel in the media. Sharing an update on the same, Bazmee revealed, "No Entry was liked widely, and just like everyone else, I am excited about the sequel. That's the reason I started writing the script. I had a year to finish it, and now, it's ready and has turned out well. It's one of my favourite scripts so far. We have titled it, No Entry Mein Entry. I would be thrilled to make it, but if you want to know when it will go on floors, Boney Kapoor would be the right person to answer the question. As a writer and director, I am ready, he just needs to give me the go-ahead."

Anees Bazmee's 2005 comedy film No Entry had an ensemble star cast headlined by Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol and Celina Jaitley. The film was huge success at the box office.

Anees Bazmee is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan as the main lead.

