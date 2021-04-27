Farhan Akhtar Hits Back At Trolls Who Gave Him Economics Lessons For Expressing Concern Over Vaccine Pricing

Last week, Farhan Akhtar and Sonu Sood had expressed concern over the vaccine pricing difference for central and state governments. However, netizens trolled the actors with not-so-polite comments asking them to do research and giving them some economics lessons.

For the unversed, the world's largest vaccine maker, Serum Institute of India (SII) announced a price of Rs 600 per dose for vaccine supplies to private hospitals and Rs 400 per dose to state governments, while the vaccine will be available to the central government for Rs 150.

However, a similar concern was also expressed by state government authorities, asking SII and Bharat Biotech to lower the price of COVID vaccines. Farhan Akhtar also reacted to the same and addressed those who trolled him for expressing concern.

"Oh look my dear trolls. Govt asking to lower price of vaccine as well. Hope you'll swamp their TL with the lectures on economics you've been giving me. Until then mask up, stay home and wash your mouths.. I mean hands," the Toofaan actor tweeted on April 27.

Oh look my dear trolls. Govt asking to lower price of vaccine as well. Hope you’ll swamp their TL with the lectures on economics you’ve been giving me. Until then mask up, stay home and wash your mouths.. I mean hands!! https://t.co/k47Kih91UJ — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 26, 2021

However, the tweet didn't sit well with all. One user said, "Now it's your turn to speak to the multiplex owners to sell popcorns at right price. And obviously setting your movie tickets to zero." While another added, "Weird thing from Bollywood. Like in their business the popcorns are sold off for 300-400 in multiplexes. Never then they asked to reduce. Also for poor it was free at govt run vaccination centres."

On the work front, Farhan is awaiting the release of the sports drama Toofaan. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film also features Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal, and is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on May 21, 2020.