Farhan Akhtar Lashes Out At Those Selling Fake COVID-19 Medication; 'You Have To Be A Special Kind Of Monster'

As the rising cases of COVID-19 continue to remain a major health concern for all, many celebrities and common people are coming forward to help those affected by this deadly second wave of pandemic. From urging people to take all the necessary precautionary measures to sharing information related to COVID-19, everyone is extending a helping hand during these trying times.

Amidst all this, recently, there were reports in the media of fake COVID-19 medication being sold. Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar took to his Twitter handle to express anger over those 'manufacturing and selling' fake COVID-19.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actor tweeted, "Seen a news report of people manufacturing & selling fake Covid medication. You have to be a special kind of monster to con people in these dark & desperate times. Shame on you, whoever you are!!!"

See his tweet.

Seen a news report of people manufacturing & selling fake Covid medication. You have to be a special kind of monster to con people in these dark & desperate times. Shame on you, whoever you are!!! — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 2, 2021

Meanwhile, fans agreed with Farhan's tweet. A netizen wrote, "Exactly my thoughts on the same piece. People are dying and all they can think of is money. Monsters are too less a word for them." Another Twitter user wrote, "There is also another type of monster on the prowl. The one selling medicines oxygen for more expensive than gold. Bought 1 vial of avastin for 1.2 lakhs and the price on google shows 28000. It's amazing what all can happen."

Farhan's tweet arrived after news reports of raids at several factories manufacturing and selling fake Remdesivir injections surfaced in the media.

On the other hand, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's production company Excel Entertainment recently made donations to several non-profit organizations which provide oxygen cylinders, food for quarantined patients and medication to everyone tackling the virus.

With regards to work, Farhan will next be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's sports drama Toofan which is slated to premiere on May 21 on Amazon Prime. Besides this, the actor will also be seen in a project with Marvel Studios.