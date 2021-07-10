Farhan Akhtar Talks About Collaborating With Salman Khan For The Salim-Javed Documentary

Farhan Akhtar recently opened up about collaborating with Salman Khan for the documentary on their respective fathers Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan. Their fathers were known as Salim-Javed and are considered to be one of the finest writers The duo worked together in many hit movies as screenwriters namely Zanjeer, Sholay, Deewar, Seeta Aur Geeta and Don. In an interaction with Pinkvilla, Farhan spoke about joining hands with Salman for the same.

Farhan Akhtar said that even though he did not get a chance to direct Salman Khan but their collaboration in this documentary is more special than any film can be. The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor said that the documentary will be on Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar's incredible partnership as writers. He stated that the documentary will explore their individual talents as well as their talent together as a screenwriter duo. He called this an incredible collaboration with the Hum Apke Hai Kon actor and that he is extremely excited about the same.

Rumours have also been doing the rounds that Farhan Akhtar will be directing a 'female buddy' in his upcoming project. When asked about the same, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor said that things will reveal themselves soon and that he will talk about the project when the time is right. Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar is now gearing up for his upcoming movie Toofaan. The actor will be playing a boxer in the same.

The movie marks the actor's second sports flick after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag that was also directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. In an interview with Filmibeat, Farhan Akhtar had spoken about the comparisons between the two. The actor had revealed, "I don't know. You know honestly, it's not my job to stop and think about this. You want to be true to what has been asked of you in this film and that is all that is important. How it resonates with people, whether they do or they don't compare it to Bhaag Milkha Bhaag which was an amazing film Rakeysh (Omprakash Mehra) made, that is for other people to decide. I think for me personally it was just important that we make the best possible film that we can. As an actor, I do the best that I can possibly do to bring this character to life. That's what I have done and the rest will be for you to decide."