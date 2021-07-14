Farhan Akhtar On Comparisons Between Toofaan And Salman Khan's Sultan: I Don't Get Disturbed At All

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar in his recent interview, said that he is not disturbed by the audience drawing comparisons between his upcoming film Toofaan and Salman Khan's Sultan. Like Farhan's outing, the 2016 film was also a sports drama and revolved about an athlete who makes a comeback defeating all odds staked up against him.

While speaking to RJ Siddharth Kanan, Farhan said that even though the structure of both the films might be similar, the journey of their respective characters are very different.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actor was quoted as saying, "I don't get disturbed at all. The fact is people will discover what this film is about when they see it. When we announced we were making a film about boxing, people said we're ripping off Rocky. Now that they've seen the trailer, they think we've ripped off Sultan. And that is completely understandable. There may be elements of the structure that are similar, in terms of somebody who is good at what he did, lost it all, and had to get it back."

Farhan further explained that broadly speaking, any sportsperson who defies all odds to make a comeback can fall in this category.

"But that story is so common of so many people. Say somebody succeeded in any other sport, cricket for example... Somebody may have got injured, went out, and came back and made it to the national team... You can say they have exactly the same story, but their journeys are never the same," the actor told the news portal.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Toofaan stars Mrunal Thakur as Farhan's love interest. The film is slated to premiere on July 16, 2021.