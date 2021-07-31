Farhan Akhtar Opens Up On Trolls Targeting Him & His Family; Calls It 'Criticism Wrapped In Abuse & Bigotry'

Farhan Akhtar has been a silent victim of trolling on social media for a very long time. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor often finds himself subjected to hateful comments due to his surname. However, in a period of time, the actor has learnt how to give befitting replies whenever someone takes a dig at him or his family members.

Recently in a tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, the actor spoke about whether he gets affected by the social media trolls.

Speaking about how no one would be happy with their family being attacked on any platform for any reason, Farhan told Bollywood Bubble, "I don't think anybody would be happy with their family being attacked on any kind of platform for any reason. At the end of the day if you have any issues with me, right or wrong, the issue should end with me. I don't feel it has to pass on to anybody else. I am here for you to be able to talk to."

He continued, "Also, I do feel that if there is any criticism that has to come your way, when it comes wrapped up in any kind of abuse, bigotry or prejudice, how can you take that seriously?"

Farhan said that these trolls show him how ugly they are, and especially tells him a lot about them.

The actor told the portal, "At the end of the day, a person revealing how hateful they are, it shows me how ugly they are. It tells me very little about me but a lot about them."

"If you want to have a conversation about something and discuss it and even maybe change my mind about something, I am more than happy for my thoughts to get changed if it's a respectable conversation. There's a classic saying that 'Never wrestle with a pig because you will get dirty but the pig loves it'. So that's what it is," the actor explained while speaking about these trolls.

With respect to work, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's sports drama Toofan in which he essayed the role of a disgraced boxer who battles all odds to reclaim his glory. The film also starred Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.