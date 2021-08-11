Farhan Akhtar Reveals Dil Chahta Hai Would Have Been Scrapped If Dimple Kapadia Had Rejected It

Farhan Akhtar recently celebrated the 20 years of his debut film Dil Chahta Hai. The actor and filmmaker also thanked the cast and crew on the occasion with special social media posts. Farhan expressed his gratitude to Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna for believing in a first-time writer and director.

Soon after he revealed in another tweet that Preity Zinta was the first one to sign the film, 'way before a final draft' of the script. One of the shocking revelations he made was that the film wouldn't have been made if Dimple Kapadia had turned down the role of Tara.

Dedicating a tweet to Dimple, Farhan wrote, "I think if you had said no, I'd probably have had to scrap making the film. Tara was written for you and thank my lucky stars that you said yes. Forever grateful. #DimpleKapadia #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai."

I think if you had said no, I’d probably have had to scrap making the film. Tara was written for you and thank my lucky stars that you said yes. Forever grateful. #DimpleKapadia ❤️ #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai pic.twitter.com/K7ths0iCwl — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2021

One of the other female stars he thanked was Sonali Kulkarni, who was cast opposite Saif Ali Khan. Farhan called her an 'absolute joy to work with'. "The question 'woh ladki hai kahan' could not have found a better answer than you @sonalikulkarni .. thank you for being an absolute joy to work with. #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai," he added.

Notably, Dil Chahta Hai revolved around three friends, Akash (Aamir), Sameer (Saif) and Siddharth (Akshaye), whose bond is tested over the years, after they graduate from college and find love and begin life.

Farhan Akhtar Celebrates His Production Company Completing 20 Years, Remembers His Debut Film Dil Chahta Hai

Farhan went on to direct several acclaimed films like Hrithik Roshan's Lakshya, Shah Rukh Khan starter Don series and now is set to return as a director a decade later with Jee Le Zaraa a road trip movie headlined by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

While announcing the film, he said, "Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai' to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road."

Preity Zinta On Dil Chahta Hai: I Had Told Farhan That This Will Be A Cult Film & He Laughed At Me

Jee Lee Zaraa is written by Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and backed by Excel Movies and Tiger Baby Films.