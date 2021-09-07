Farhan Akhtar Reveals How Fans Demand For Don 3; Says 'I Share A Love-Hate Relationship With Them'

After Don and Don 2, fans have been eagerly waiting for Farhan Akhtar to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for the third film in this much awaited franchise. Over the years, speculations about the film's cast and storyline have been surfacing in media, however the makers are yet to make an announcement.

Amid this, recently when Farhan appeared on Arbaaz Khan's show Pinch, the actor spoke about the constant speculation around Don 3.

Speaking about how netizens continue to plead for Don 3 with some even resorting to hurl abuses his way, Farhan told Arbaaz, "I share a love-hate relationship with them... they say, 'Yaar please give me Don 3,' and then go on to abuse with the choicest of words."

Earlier this year in an interview with Pinkvilla, producer Ritesh Sidhwani had spoken about Don 3 and said, "It (Don 3) will happen, when, we don't know. But we are wanting for it to be made, we have to get the right story and we are working on it. But, it will happen."

Coming back to Farhan on Arbaaz Khan's chat show, the Toofaan actor even spoke about the rift between their respective fathers (Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan who were a celebrated writer duo at one time) and said, "I find it incredible that whatever happened between them, it never trickled to us."

He also responded to a hater who called him a 'flop hero with only one hit' referring to Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and said, "At least thanks to this flop, you got to see Milkha film's story." Farhan who finds himself frequently getting trolled on social media, said that it's a part of social media and one needs to get used to it.

Workwise, Farhan recently announced his next directorial Jee Le Zara which stars Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in leading roles.