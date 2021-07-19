Farhan Akhtar Starrer Toofaan Gets A Quirky Topical Ad By Amul

Farhan Akhtar has been receiving several accolades for his performance as a boxer in his recently released sports flick Toofaan. Recently the brand Amul too celebrated the release of the film through a quirky topical advertisement. The same was shared by the actor on his social media handle.

Talking about the advertisement, it had a caricature of Farhan Akhtar as his character Aziz Ali sitting inside a boxing ring. He can be seen holding a knife and bread in each of his hands. The words, "Too Fan, Main Bhi Fan" can be seen written on it. The caption further read as, "This box packs a punch."

Sharing the same on his Instagram story, Farhan Akhtar captioned the same stating, "Utterly Butterly Awesome." The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor furthermore tagged the brand. Take a look at the post.

Talking about Toofaan, the movie has been helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. It also stars Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak, Hussain Dalal and Darshan Kumar in the lead roles. It traces the motivational journey of Aziz Ali, a boxer from Dongri who conquers all odds to prove his mettle in the sport.

The movie also marks Farhan Akhtar's second major sports flick after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. In an exclusive interview with Filmibeat, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor had spoken about the comparisons between the two films. Farhan had said, "I don't know. You know honestly, it's not my job to stop and think about this. You want to be true to what has been asked of you in this film and that is all that is important. How it resonates with people, whether they do or they don't compare it to Bhaag Milkha Bhaag which was an amazing film Rakeysh (Omprakash Mehra) made, that is for other people to decide. I think for me personally it was just important that we make the best possible film that we can. As an actor, I do the best that I can possibly do to bring this character to life. That's what I have done and the rest will be for you to decide."

Farhan Akhtar has an ambitious movie with Marvel Studios that he has been working on for quite some time, on the work front. However, the details of the project have been kept under wraps. He will also be collaborating with actor Salman Khan for the documentary on their respective fathers Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan that will revolve around their glorious work as writers in the industry.