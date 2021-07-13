Farhan Akhtar's Toofaan Stands Out In NYC's Time Square Billboard, Actor Says 'Dream Came True'

Farhan Akhtar starrer sports flick Toofaan is soon scheduled to release on July 16 on the OTT streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video. While the excitement surrounding the movie is inevitably at its peak, Farhan's latest post will double the happiness of his fans. The movie has now made it to New York City's Times Square Billboard.

Farhan Akhtar took to his social media handle to share the video of his movie being flashed high at the billboard. One can see some stills of the movie wherein Farhan's character Aziz can be seen inside the boxing rings and pulling out some punches. The rap song 'Todun Taak' can be seen playing in the backdrop.

Exclusive Interview: Farhan Akhtar And Mrunal Thakur On What They've Learnt From Each Other As Actors

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor shared a heartwarming message along with the same. Farhan Akhtar stated, "I remember the first time I went to Times Square in NYC .. looking up at all those billboards and thinking wouldn't it be cool to have a film represented here..! Well, today that dream came true .. courtesy Amazon Prime Video who are taking Toofaan across the Atlantic in all its powerful glory. To all my family, friends and fans in the US, this one is for you." Take a look at the video.

Farhan's co-star from the film Mrunal Thakur poured in some love on the post. The Super 30 actress wrote, "More power to you Farhan, for all that you've done and how hard you've worked! Your dedication and perseverance are commendable. It was meant to be, sooner or later and I can't wait for the world to watch Toofaan." Farhan Akhtar's Rock On co-star Arjun Rampal also commented on the post stating, "Amazing." One of the Dil Dhadakne Do actor's fans stated, "Aaj He Dekha poster and I was like this guy never fails to inspire with every work, thank you for that you, gem."

Exclusive: Farhan Akhtar Opens Up About People Comparing Toofaan And Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Talking about Toofaan, it has been helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal in the lead role. The trailer and the soundtracks of the movie have received a positive response from the fans. This marks the second collaboration of Farhan Akhtar with Rakeysh for a sports film, the previous being Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.