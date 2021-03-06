Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan To Release On Amazon Prime Skipping Theatrical Release

It is not a hidden fact that the advent of the pandemic last year had severely affected the theatres and the majority of the movies saw their releases on the OTT streaming platforms. However, many filmmakers are now choosing to release their movies in the theatres with the pandemic scenario normalizing. However, that does not seem to be the case for Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Toofan which will be releasing on Amazon Prime, skipping a theatrical release.

A source close to the film revealed to Bollywood Hungama about the same. It revealed that Toofan was slated to release in September last year. However, the release of the movie was stalled due to the pandemic situation. The source added that it is indeed a surprise that filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has opted to release the film on an OTT platform rather than in the theatres. The source said that it is confirmed that the film will be released directly on Amazon Prime Video.

The source revealed that releasing the film in the theatres right now may not be much favourable for the business. The source went on to add the reason behind this decision of the makers. It revealed that even though the theatres are opening up now, it will a little time for their business to return to normal. The source adds that releasing a film right now in the theatres may be detrimental to the business. However, releasing Toofan instead in the OTT platform will at least ensure that the filmmaker covers a certain sum of his initial expense. The source said that this is one of the real reasons that some of the filmmakers are opting to release their films on the OTT platforms instead of the theatres.

Talking about the film, Toofan, Farhan Akhtar will be seen essaying the role of a boxer in the sports drama. The film will also be starring Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhad had earlier collaborated for the sports biopic drama, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Farhan was last seen in the film, The Sky Is Pink opposite Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim.