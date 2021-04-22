Farhan Akhtar & Sonu Sood Open Up About COVID Vaccine Pricing, Latter Says Needy Should Get Vaccines For Free

The Serum Institute of India recently revealed the pricing of the vaccine as Rs 150 for the Centre while the state governments will have to buy the vaccine at Rs 400 and private hospitals at Rs 600. The major difference in pricing led to a debate on social media. Actors like Farhan Akhtar and Sonu Sood have also raised concern about the difference in vaccine pricing.

Farhan Akhtar raised concern over the same and tweeted, "Can a spokesperson for the @SerumInstIndia please help us understand why states should not get Covishield at the same price as the centre?? And if they have issued a statement citing reasons, could someone please share a link of the same. Thank you."

On the other hand, Sonu Sood said that vaccines should be provided for free. He wrote on Twitter, "Every needy should get vaccine for free. Very important to put a cap on the pricing. Corporates and individuals who can afford should come forward to help everyone get vaccinated. धंधा फिर कभी और कर लेंगे।"

While some fans trolled the actors who commented on the pricing when the entertainment industry is one of the most expensive industries. One tweet read, "Can Farhan Akhtar pleas help us to understand why the popcorn Popcorn price in multiplexes was 100 times their cost!" While another user said, "Dumb question! States don't want to provide subsidy! Do States have any plan of action before they blame Center and @narendramodi. The so called elite like you indulge in fussing! get you bearings in order."

One fan replied too Sood's tweet saying, "I would opt not to watch your any movie and can get vaccinated in that much money. ?"

However, others did come out in his support. One Twitter user said, "It's a good question asked very decently. I think we citizens deserve an answer to that. If they have a valid answer I won't mind paying the extra cost." Another replied to Sonu Sood's tweet by agreeing. The tweet read, "This is unacceptable. Centre must buy vaccines and distribute in a transparent equitable manner free to States."

Notably, earlier this week, the Central government of India revealed that from May 1, 2021, all adults will be eligible for COVID vaccination. It was also announced that vaccine manufacturers will be able to sell 50% of produce to state governments.