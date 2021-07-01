Exclusive: Farhan Akhtar Opens Up About People Comparing Toofaan And Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

The makers of the Farhan Akhtar-starrer sports flick Toofaan had dropped the trailer of the same yesterday (June 30). The trailer received a positive response due to the actor's performance as a fiery boxer from Dongri. The movie will mark the actor's second major sports film after the 2013 biographical movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, that was based on the inspirational life of the late track and field sprinter Milkha Singh. In a recent press interaction, Farhan revealed to Filmibeat whether he is nervous about the comparisons between the two films and on Toofaan receiving the same laurels as Bhaag Milkha Bhaag did.

Farhan Akhtar said, "I don't know. You know honestly, it's not my job to stop and think about this. You want to be true to what has been asked of you in this film and that is all that is important. How it resonates with people, whether they do or they don't compare it to Bhaag Milkha Bhaag which was an amazing film Rakeysh (Omprakash Mehra) made, that is for other people to decide."

The Rock On actor went on to add, "I think for me personally it was just important that we make the best possible film that we can. As an actor, I do the best that I can possibly do to bring this character to life. That's what I have done and the rest will be for you to decide."

Talking about Toofaan, the movie has been directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and also stars Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Shah and Hussain Dalal in the lead roles. The movie is all set to release on the streaming platform, Amazon Prime Videos on July 16, 2021. The movie has been bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar.

Earlier in the trailer launch event of the film, Farhan Akhtar had also spoken about getting into the skin of the character. The Sky Is Pink actor had said, "Toofaan is a true labour of love. No matter how physically strong one is, stepping into the shoes of a boxer is a whole new ball game. It took 8 to 9 months of rigorous training for me to get into the skin character and it made me realize how physically, mentally and emotionally demanding the sport actually is. I am thoroughly excited to see all our hard work on the screen and I am glad we are going to be able to take the movie to audiences across 240 countries and territories with Amazon Prime Video."