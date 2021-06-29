Farhan Akhtar Starrer Toofan's Trailer To Release On June 30, Makers Release Another Poster

Amazon Prime Video's upcoming much-awaited and anticipated sports drama, Toofaan is up for release in a few days. The trailer of this power-packed film is just one day away from releasing (June 30) and audiences cannot keep calm.

On the official account of Amazon Prime Video, the new poster was unveiled. Featuring a very distressed boxer, Farhan Akhtar with a very moving backdrop of his love, struggles and support in one.

Farhan Akhtar on his social media shared, "Dil Mein Koi Aag Phirse Jaagi Hai. Tann Mein Soya Lahoo Aankhein Malta Hai. Ik Zid Apna Rasta Dhoond Rahi Hai. Toofaan Jo Tham Sa Gaya Tha Phir Chalta Hai. #Toofaan Trailer out tomorrow at 12 PM

#ToofaanOnPrime"

Everyone is looking forward to experiencing the thrill and excitement of this amazing sports drama which will probably be the best this year will have. The film was earlier supposed to release in May but because of the pandemic and surge in Covid cases, makers decided to push it further. Now releasing on July 16.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Farhan Akhtar, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and presented by Amazon Prime Video, the film also stars Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles.

Toofaan will stream on Amazon Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories starting July 16th, 2021.