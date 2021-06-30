UH OH! Farhan Akhtar's Toofan Trailer Reminds Netizens Of Salman Khan's Sultan

Earlier today (June 30, 2021), trailer of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan starring Farhan Akhtar in the lead role released on YouTube. Apart from Farhan who plays the role of a boxer, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Toofaan is set against the backdrop of boxing and charts the fall and triumphant comeback of a goon named Aziz Ali aka Ajju Bhai, from the streets of Dongri.

While the trailer has been garnering praise for Farhan's dedication and transformation, many netizens felt that the trailer reminded them of Salman Khan's Sultan, which was also set against the backdrop of boxing and wrestling.

A netizen wrote, "#ToofaanTrailer is strictly mediocre, Farhan Akhtar hard work is visible but the story looks like a blend of Salman Khan's #Sultan & many other Hollywood films."

Another netizen wrote, "Trailer mein hi poora picture dikha diya. Plot looks similar to #Sultan. First masti, then entering boxing, then training, some wins, getting popular, then ego, then a crisis, leaving boxing, getting fat, then again realization, again training, then ultimate win. same pattern."

"#Toofaan is inspire from #Sultan. Farhan dedicates #ToofaanOnPrime to megastar Salman Khan," wrote another netizen who noticed many similarities between Toofan and Sultan.

While some feel the plot of Toofan has nothing new to offer, others are just excited to see Farhan as a boxer.

Praising the actor for transforming himself into a beast for his character, a netizen wrote, "Film #Toofan is being compared to #SalmanKhan's #Sultan just based on its trailer especially that shirtless scene of #FarhanAkhtar. But to me Story & Screenplay looking quite different & very interesting. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra won't disappoint. Farhan's transformation is fire."

"Surely gonna watch this film for Farhan Bhai's massive transformation," wrote another netizen.

The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video from July 16, 2021.