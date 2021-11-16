Fashion Designer Isha Multani Daftary Unveils The Best Winter Style Trends For 2021

The temperature is eventually dropping, and it simply says that winter is coming. With the winter season around the corner, designers have found ways to bring the best style statement with warm and cosy outfits for Winter 2021. Right from royal hues to fully embellished outfits, this winter season promises to be an extravagant style affair. One of the promising fashion designers Isha Multani Daftary who holds expertise in bridal fashion, gives us a sneak peek into the winter fashion trends for 2021.

Being a past master in bridal fashion, Isha Multani Daftary redefines grace with some of her exquisite creations. Be it a shimmery gown, co-ordinated lehenga, or an embroidered Kurti; Isha's designs have always weaved magic, and she continues to do so with her impeccable work ethic. The ace fashion designer recently created waves for shooting the upcoming season of Bridal Asia. Besides being a prolific fashionista, she is a graphic designer, media strategist, and freelance consultant.

Coming back to Winter fashion, Isha zeroes down the best style trends to look out for this season. To begin with, the fashion designer vouches for dark hues. She suggests that exaggerated sleeves would complement lehengas as well as shararas. According to her, red lehengas can never go out of style. "You can be fully covered and nail the winter look like a boss. I believe red color is here to forever stay and should be in every person's closet", says Isha Multani Daftary.

Isha's next pick for this winter season is the comfortable Cashmere Shawl. The extra soft wool just gives a stylish look to the women and is also seasonal appropriate wear. It can be worn anytime during the season, maybe for an early morning walk or during the chilly commutes. Isha Multani Daftary further gives a thumbs up to the layering jewelry for an extra Royal look.

Last but not the least, when asked about the chic winter outfit as per her choice, Isha Multani Daftary said, "I am an ardent fan of embroidered jackets. The classic pullover can be an add-on to complete the look." Well, this was the best winter fashion inspiration by Isha. If you are planning to ace your fashion game amidst the cold and freezy environment; take some cues from Isha Multani Daftary and rock the look like a pro.