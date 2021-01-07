Fashion Designer Satya Paul Passes Away; Kangana Ranaut, Lakshmi Manchu & Others Mourn His Demise

Renowned fashion designer Satya Paul, the founder of the eponymous fashion clothing brand which is known for giving Indian saree a contemporary touch, passed away at the age of 79 in Coimbatore on January 6, 2021. He breathed his last at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre. The designer had suffered a stroke in December and was on the road to recovery before he was moved to Isha Yoga Center.

Paul's son Puneet Nanda shared this heartbreaking news on his Facebook page and wrote, "He had a stroke on December 2 and as he was slowly recovering in the hospital, his only wish was to get all the things he was being monitored and poked with - removed so he could fly away. We finally got clearance from doctors to take him back to Isha Yoga Center, his home since 2015. As per his wish, he gently passed on with blessings of the Master."

Nanda further added, "He couldn't have had a sweeter life or passage, at the feet of the Master. We are sad a bit, mostly rejoicing him, his life and now his passing with such a blessing."

Isha Yoga Centre's founder Sadhguru also wrote a condolence post on Twitter that read, "#SatyaPaul, a shining example of what it means to live with immeasurable passion and unrelenting involvement. The distinct vision you brought to the Indian #fashion industry is a beautiful tribute to this. A privilege to have had you amongst us. Condolences & Blessings. -Sg."

#SatyaPaul, a shining example of what it means to live with immeasurable passion and unrelenting involvement. The distinct vision you brought to the Indian #fashion industry is a beautiful tribute to this. A privilege to have had you amongst us. Condolences & Blessings. -Sg pic.twitter.com/DNMZ0DXvOf — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) January 7, 2021

Meanwhile, celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar and Lakshmi Manchu also mourned Paul's demise.

Reposting a tweet on Satya Paul's death, Kangana wrote, "Om Shanti."

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, "Sad to hear demise of most influenced Fashion Designer @satyapaul sir. His immense contribution in the fashion industry will be always remembered, My heartfelt condolences to @puneetnanda and the family. #OmShanti."

Sad to hear demise of most influenced Fashion Designer @satyapaul sir.

His immense contribution in the fashion industry will be always remembered, My

heartfelt condolences to @puneetnanda and the family. #OmShanti 🙏 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 7, 2021

"Oh nooooo! He was one of my favourite saree designers. So fun and yet effortless. RIP #SatyaPaul Ji. You filled our lives with your fabrics Colors and design," read Lakshmi Manchu's tweet.

Oh nooooo! He was one of my favourite saree designers. So fun and yet effortless. RIP #SatyaPaul Ji. You filled our lives with your fabrics Colors and design. https://t.co/e0MZQ4vCio — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) January 7, 2021

Masaba Gupta who worked as a creative head of Satya Paul label from 2012 to 2014 shared an article about Paul's demise on her Instagram story and wrote, "A true example of an actual BRAND homegrown. Put in corporate hands at the right time & one with the signature that will stand the test of time. Fashion schools- pls introduce young Indian design aspirants to this brand in schools & various other homegrown brands. We can be inspired by the story of Chanel etc but we must learn what happened on our soil first."