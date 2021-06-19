Father's Day 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher Dialogues That Prove Dads Are The Coolest

From Amitabh Bachchan to Nawazuddin Siddiqui every Bollywood actor has played the role of a father once in his career. No matter how villainous or cool they are, fathers always want the best for their children. While Bollywood is mainly focused on the caring and sacrificing Maa, the Hindi Film Industry has also given us all kinds of fathers. From ameer, gareeb, stern to supportive and emotional fathers, here are some of the best dialogues dedicated to the real fathers of the world.

1. An absolutely tear-jerking moment from a supportive father and his kid from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hain Deewani. When Ranbir Kapoor's character decides to take on his own path in life his father's advice is, - "Zindagi mein chaahe jo ho jaye...kuch bhi, main hamesh tumhaare saath hoon."

2. Jackie Shroff's dialogue from Dhoom is an inspiration to children everywhere to pursue their dreams. When a child loses his confidence the father is sure to become their support - "Joh duniya ko namumkin lage, wahi mauka hota hai kartab dikhane ka."

3. This iconic dialogue, uttered in the iconic voice of Amrish Puri may never be topped! It also brought a stunning conclusion to a 90's favourite love story. He showed that even tough ones end up being cool- "Jaa Simran...Jee le apni zindagi."

4. Sonam Kapoor also gave a recipe for how to melt your fathers heart. - "Thoda butter, thoda drama aur thoda tears mix karo and papa ki koi bhi na yes ho jaati hai."

5. The young at heart fathers are the coolest. 'Queen tho pappa ki!' said by an old Parsi uncle while playing carrom will immediately get you in the Sunday feels. It is also one of the most iconic dialogues from Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai MBBS.

6. Anupam Kher in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge showed that fathers don't give a damn about petty things but their children - "Fail hona aur padhai na karna hamaare khandaan ki parampara hai."

7. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan also proved in 3 Idiots that to kids, nothing is more important than their fathers - "Exams tho bahot hote hai, baap mostly ek hi hota hai."

8. Vidya Balan in Bobby Jasoos said that the one thing dad will never let their children know - "Baap ka dil har waqt kadak nai, aksar majboor hota hai."

9 Late Rishi Kapoor expressed what a father's role truly means in a family when he said, "Khali fees bharne see baap hone ki duty poori nahi hoti.. papa ki duty hoti hai bachchon ki khushiyan" in Do Dooni Chaar.

10 Best of all is having your hard work melt your father's heart. Amitabh Bachchan in K3G is proud to accept his mistake when his kids prove him wrong - "Kabhi kabhi ghar ke bachche ghar ke badho ko sahi raaste dikha dete hain."

Bollywood fathers are the soul of every story and always make their presence felt either through some dialogues as they sway the protagonist's heart in the right direction. Here's wishing all the fathers who do the same for their kids in real life a very happy father's day.