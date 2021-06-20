    For Quick Alerts
      Father's Day 2021: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Ayushmann Khurrana & Others Wish Their Superheroes!

      Father's Day 2021 is finally here, and the world is celebrating the real-life superheroes, the fathers, on this special occasion. The renowned celebrities of Bollywood, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Ayushmann Khurrana, and others celebrated their superheroes on social media, on the special occasion. Meanwhile, a few others took to their official handles and shared their own journies with fatherhood.

      Read what the Bollywood stars have to say on Father's Day 2021, here:

      Kareena Kapoor Khan

      The gorgeous new mommy took to her official Instagram page and wished the two amazing dads in her life, her father Randhir Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan, with a special post. "Superheroes ❤️❤️ #FathersDay," Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned her post.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

      Zoya Akhtar

      The talented filmmaker shared a throwback picture with her father Javed Akhtar and brother Farhan Akhtar, to wish them a happy father's day.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

      Ayushmann Khurrana

      The versatile actor shared two throwback pictures of his father P Khurrana, along with a long, lovely note.

      "Bachpan mein papa ki lagayi paabandiyon ko todne mein bahut mazaa aata tha. Aur ab bade ho kar khud pe lagayi paabandiyaan todi nahi jaati."

      We got it from him. The discipline. The love for music, poetry, films and art. He studied law but was always intrigued by astrology. He's the reason behind the double Ns and double Rs in my name. At the same time he also taught us that we have the ability to carve out our own destiny and our good karma can supersede any soothsayer. My friend, philosopher and guide. My father @astrologer.pkhurrana ❤️🙏🏽," wrote Ayushmann Khurrana in his post.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

      Story first published: Sunday, June 20, 2021, 11:40 [IST]
      X