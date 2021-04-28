Fatima Sana Shaikh Feels Bad When Kartik Aaryan Doesn't Give Her Credit For His Childhood Photos

If you scroll through Kartik Aaryan's Instagram page, you will see that the actor often treats fans with unseen pictures from his childhood. However, you folks would be surprised to know that some of these photos have been clicked by Fatima Sana Shaikh. The actress made this surprising revelation in a chat with Bollywoodlife.

The actress revealed, "Kartik ka hai, jab bhi dikh jata hai to 'hello, hi, how are you' ho jaata hai. Lekin uska wahi hai, uske jo photos khinche the maine bachpan me, wo aaj bhi wahi photos daalta hai Instagram me aur credit nahi deta (The thing with Kartik is, that we greet when we see each other. But, he keeps sharing pictures from his childhood on Instagram, which I clicked, and never gives me credit)."

She further added, "He never gives me credit for the photos, and I click very good photos. Every photographer feels this. Whenever you do not give due credit to photographers, we feel very bad. Dangal se pehle, mai to photos khinchti thi, mere ko bahut bura lagta hai (I used to click photos before Dangal. I feel very bad)." Fatima and Kartik had worked together in Luv Ranjan's 2013 film Akaash Vani.

ALSO READ: Fatima Sana Shaikh Recalls Getting Punched By A Man After She Slapped Him For Touching Her

Earlier, the Ludo actress had opened up about how she honed her photography skills during COVID-19 lockdown and said, "I'm exploring editing and following the works of some well-known editors and cinematographers. I dabbled in bird photography."

"I feel like capturing the beauty of everyday life. I love street photography because there's so much to see. I feel like capturing the beauty of everyday life. I always have interesting conversations with the people who I capture through my lens. I randomly approach people and then ask them if they'll be okay with me clicking them because I've been rebuked a couple of times for not taking their permissions," the actress had expressed her love for photography in an interview with Hindustan Times.

ALSO READ: Fatima Sana Shaikh Shares Her Woes As She Battles COVID-19; 'Lost Smell & Taste, A Horrible Bodyache'

No wonder, Fatima's Instagram page is a sight for sore eyes with captivating pictures. On a related note, the Thugs Of Hindustan recently announced that she is taking a break from social media. Workwise, she was last seen in the Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaans.