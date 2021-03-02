Fatima Sana Shaikh Is Enjoying Anil Kapoor's Company To The Fullest!

About a month ago, when actress Fatima Sana Shaikh shared some pictures from her birthday celebration, we got to know that she's working on a project alongside Anil Kapoor. While Fatima hasn't made any official announcement about the film's title, the pictures were proof that she was having a gala time on the sets of the film.

Now, a source close to the untitled project revealed to a leading daily that Fatima is completely in awe of her senior co-star Anil Kapoor, and has been enjoying his company to the fullest.

The source revealed, "Fatima has been enjoying Anil Kapoor's company. She feels she is learning a lot and still has a long way to go, from someone who has been in the industry for almost 3 decades. His energy and dedication is infectious for the young star as she is in awe of Anil sir's work ethic and fitness which in turn has inspired Fatima to up her fitness game and dedication towards her craft. Anil Kapoor at his age is a real inspiration for her as she still has a lot to learn from her co-star."

Fatima was recently seen in Ludo and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

On a related note, Anil Kapoor has multiple projects in his kitty too. Recently, he wrapped up the shoot of Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo and announced a project with Ranbir Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra titled Animal, which will be helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Anil will also be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.

