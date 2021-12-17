Fatima Sana Shaikh On Working In Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur: I Consider Working With Her A Personal Milestone

The
super
talented,
Fatima
Sana
Shaikh
recently
surprised
everyone
with
her
announcement
of
being
part
of
the
upcoming
Meghna
Gulzar
directorial,
Sam
Bahadur.
Talking
about
starting
work
with
the
director
soon,
Fatima
shares,
“I
feel
truly
blessed
to
have
bagged
this
opportunity
to
work
with
Meghna
Gulzar.
She
is
a
maverick
of
a
director,
whose
work
I
have
admired
and
followed
since
very
long.
I
consider
working
with
her
a
personal
milestone.
I'm
super
pumped
to
start
shooting
with
her
and
I
hope
we
have
a
blast
on
sets
of
Sam
Bahadur.”