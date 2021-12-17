Fatima Sana Shaikh On Working In Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur: I Consider Working With Her A Personal Milestone

The super talented, Fatima Sana Shaikh recently surprised everyone with her announcement of being part of the upcoming Meghna Gulzar directorial, Sam Bahadur.

Talking about starting work with the director soon, Fatima shares, “I feel truly blessed to have bagged this opportunity to work with Meghna Gulzar. She is a maverick of a director, whose work I have admired and followed since very long. I consider working with her a personal milestone. I'm super pumped to start shooting with her and I hope we have a blast on sets of Sam Bahadur.”

Sam Bahadur: Fatima Sana Shaikh And Sanya Malhotra Join The Cast Of Vicky Kaushal's Film

Fatima will be seen playing the role of the history-making woman, Indira Gandhi for Sam Bahadur which star Vicky Kaushal as the male lead.

Fatima Sana Shaikh Looks Like A Million Bucks In Ethnic Attire

While Fatima has gladly surprised her fans with this announcement, she is also going to be seen in another project with Anil Kapoor.