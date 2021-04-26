Fatima Sana Shaikh Recalls Getting Punched By A Man After She Slapped Him For Touching Her

Fatima Sana Shaikh who is currently busy with the promotions of her recently released Netflix film Ajeeb Daastaans, recalled an incident when her father chased a man after the latter misbehaved with Fatima.

ALSO READ: Fatima Sana Shaikh Shares Her Woes As She Battles COVID-19; 'Lost Smell & Taste, A Horrible Bodyache'

As per a report in Hindustan Times, in a tete-a-tete with a Hindi daily, Fatima revealed that once when she was on her way back from the gym, she noticed a man staring at her and confronted him. In turn, he punched her and she blacked out.

The Ludo actress was quoted as saying, "Main raste mein jaa rahi thi gym ke baad. Ek ladka aaya aur wo ghoor raha tha. Toh maine bola, 'Kya ghoor raha hai?' (He said) 'Ghoorunga, meri marzi.' Maine kaha 'Maar khaana hai?' He said, 'Maar'. (I was on my way back from the gym when I noticed a man starring at me. I confronted him and asked why he was staring. He said 'it is my wish'. I asked him if he wanted a slap. He replied, 'slap me').

Things turned ugly when in the midst of their war of words, the man punched her.

Speaking about the same, Fatima recalled, "I slapped him, he punched me. I blacked out. Of course, I called my father first and informed him about the incident. He came with two-three other men. You know how fathers are. That man ran into a street. My father, my brother, and their friends went all, 'kaun tha jo meri beti ko haath lagaya? (Who touched my daughter?)."

Fatima said that her father is a strong person and her strong support system.

On a related note, the actress recently took to her Instagram story and announced that she is taking a short break from social media.

ALSO READ: Fatima Sana Shaikh On Third Release During The Lockdown: I'm Happy To Keep Audiences Entertained

Fatima began her career as a child artist in films like Mr India, Chachi 420 among others before she took a break from the film industry. The actress returned back to showbiz in 2016 with Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal. She then went on to star in films like Thugs Of Hindostan, Ludo and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The actress recently signed the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Aruvi.