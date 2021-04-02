Fatima Sana Shaikh Shares Her Woes As She Battles COVID-19; 'Lost Smell & Taste, A Horrible Bodyache'

In the last few weeks, many Bollywood celebrities have been diagnosed with COVID-19. One among them is Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh. The Ludo star recently took to social media to share this news with fans.

Now, Fatima has shared her woes that she is facing due to the diagnosis of the virus with a post on her Instagram story. The actress revealed that she has lost her sense of taste and smell, and is suffering from a 'horrible bodyache.'

Fatima wrote, "Covid sucks. Lost smell and taste.. and a horrible bodyache". See her post.

Earlier, the Dangal actress had taken to her Instagram story to share a few pictures of some home-cooked good which she received from Anil Kapoor as she fights COVID-19. The photos featured a box of rice, chapatis, vegetables and a box of sweet treats. Fatima had captioned the pictures as, "Anil Kapoor, you are the best. Thank you for sending this amazing ghar ka khaana."

Last week, Fatima had confirmed her COVID-19 diagnosis with a post that read, "I have tested positive for COVID-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself. Thank you for all your wishes and concerns."

Workwise, Fatima is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming Netflix anthology, Ajeeb Daastaans. Besides this, the actress will also be sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in a yet-to-be-titled film. Further, Fatima recently announced that she would be reprising Aditi Balan's role in the Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Tamil hit Aruvi.

