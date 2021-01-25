Fauji Calling Trailer: Sharman Joshi-Bidita Bag's Film Is A Tribute To Army Martyrs

On the eve of Republic Day, Defence minister of India, Rajnath Singh launched the trailer of Fauji Calling starring Sharman Joshi and Ranjha Vikram Singh, at an event.

The film, which also stars Bidita Bag, Mahi Soni, Mugdha Godse, Zarina Wahab, and Shishir Sharma, talks about an attack that shook the nation, and how it affected not only the brave martyrs but also the people who are in their lives, their families.

The trailer shows how a girl finds it difficult to overcome the loss of her father who is martyred during a war. Watch the video.

Talking more about the film, Ranjha Vikram Singh said, "We will forever be indebted to our brave soldiers, but Fauji Calling pays tribute to their families whose sacrifice is just as important and significant. I'm truly humbled that our trailer is being launched on the eve of Republic Day by our honorable Defence Minister and hope our film reaches out to every Indian."

Further Sharman Joshi added how he was immediately drawn towards the film due to its character and storyline, "Like every fellow Indian, I have nothing but respect and gratitude for our soldiers. But even for me, Fauji Calling was a revelation about the immense sacrifice and struggle of the families of our bravehearts. I hope we have been able to justice to the unsung heroes behind our Heroes in uniform and our film takes their story to every corner of the country," he was quoted as saying.

Written and directed by Aaryaan Saxena, and presented by Running Horses Films and Ovez Productions, Fauji Calling is slated to release in theatres on February 25, 2021.

