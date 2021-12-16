Fawad Khan Says He Misses Bollywood; 'I Made Some Great Friends There, I Still Keep In Touch With Them'

Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan made his debut in the film industry with Sonam Kapoor-starrer Khoobsurat in 2014 and followed it with Shakun Batra's Kapoor & Sons. His last screen appearance in Bollywood was in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

With these movies and his popular Pakistani soaps Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Humsafar, the handsome hunk garnered a huge fan following in India as well. However, he soon had to step away from the Indian entertainment industry following the ban on Pakistani artists in India post the Pulwama attack in 2019.

Recently in a chat with Film Companion, Fawad admitted that he misses Bollywood and revealed that he is still in touch with his industry friends from India. He added that he also misses Mumbai and called it a beautiful city.

On being asked if he misses Bollywood, Fawad told the entertainment portal, "I do. I made some great friends there, I still keep in touch with them. Yeah, I miss it. I miss Mumbai, it's a beautiful city. In fact, all the cities that I have been to, I have had a lovely experience."

For the unversed, the All Indian Cine Workers Association announced a total ban on Pakistani artists post the Pulwama terror attack in 2019.

Meanwhile, Fawad is all set to reunite with his Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Sana Saeed after eight years for a Zindagi Digital series. Helmed by Asim Abbasi, the show will also stream on Zee5.

Reportedly, this Fawad-Sana starrer blends together magical realism and supernatural fantasy within a family reunion setting and explores the themes of 'love, loss and reconciliation.' While Fawad will be seen essaying the role of a guilt-ridden single parent, Sana will be playing the role of a woman who is 'harbouring otherworldly secrets' and 'takes it upon herself to heal, and make whole, everyone who surrounds her'.