FFI Jury On Sardar Udham Oscars Row: Choosing A Film For Oscars Is Like Strategising To Win An Olympic Match

Earlier this week, Indraadip Dasgupt a Film Federation of India (FFI) jury member opened up about Sardar Udham not being selected as India's official entry for Oscars 2022. Indraadip's comments garnered a lot of flak by netizens online. He had said that the film based on the assassination of Michael O'Dwyer by Sardar Udham Singh, projected 'our hatred towards the British', which he deemed 'unfair' in the 'era of globalisation'.

Now Malayali filmmaker Shaji N Karun, who is also on the FFI jury opened up about the same saying. During an interview with The Print, he said, "For me, personally, choosing a film nomination for the Oscars is like strategising to win an Olympic match. The jury agreed that this film (Koozhangal) had great cinematic content, and has the strength, capability and contestability to win at the Oscars."

She revealed that Koozhangal was 'best of the lot'. "This is not a National Award nomination. We have to pick a film that will stand out among nominations coming from 92 countries," he added.

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Spotted Meeting Manager Amid December Wedding Rumours

Explaining the process further, he said that "One has to strategise and pick a film we think will match the sensibilities of the jury at the Academy awards. How many Indian films have won an Oscar? Zero. There's a reason behind that."

Notably, Sardar Udham director Shoojit Sircar had also reacted to Indraadip's comment. Shoojit during a media interaction said, "It is a personal opinion, it is very subjective, I have no comment on that. I respect the jury and their decision. The film that was finally selected, I know about it, and I am glad that it was chosen. I go by the jury's decision."

Shoojit Sircar On Sardar Udham Not Being India's Oscar Entry: I Respect The Jury And Their Decision

Apart from Sardar Udham, some of the other Bollywood films being considered in the list include, Shershah, Sherni, Kaagaz, Toofan. More regional films in the shortlist included Bridge (Assamese), Atta Vel Zaali (Marathi), Godavari (Marathi), Chello Show (Gujarati), Nayattu (Malayalam), Laila Aur Saat Geet (Gojri), and Karkhanisanchi Waari (Marathi).