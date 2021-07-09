Fighter Duo, Hrithik Roshan And Deepika Padukone Are 'Ready For Take Off'!

Fans are super excited to see the most awaited on-screen pair, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone star together in the upcoming action flick, Fighter and they have treated their fans with the sweetest pictures.

The Krrish superstar took to his social media to share adorable pictures with Deepika Padukone and director, Siddharth Anand as he wrote, "This gang is ready for take off.

#Fighter"

The Piku actress had a quirky comment as she wrote, "Yes! As soon as we digest that food though!😅"

While Hrithik looked dapper in a plain black tee with a white and blue cap, Deepika Padukone stunned in a plain red pullover and silver hoop earrings as they looked adorable posing together.

The gang of the film had met at a restaurant in Juhu during the day, to discuss more about Fighter together. The superstar duo had announced their first ever on-screen union for Fighter in January this year leaving fans gasping with the announcement.