Film Industry To Abide By 15-Day Curfew In Maharashtra; Asks CM To Extend Financial Help To Daily Wage Workers

Earlier this week, Maharashtra Chief Minister imposed a partial lockdown in the state for 15 days to curb the surging COVID-19 cases. Along with night and weekend curfew, all public outings except essentials have been restricted. All film and TV productions have also been halted due to the new regulations.

According to the latest reports, the coordination committee of the film industry has agreed to support and abide by the 15-day curfew rules. However, the committee has asked the state government to extend the same financial help to daily wage workers of the industry as the CM has promised for construction workers and rickshaw drivers.

Ashok Dubey of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) said that the shootings will be put on hold till April 30. He said, "We are going to follow the curfew but we would want the government to financially help our daily wage workers." He was quoted by TOI revealing that the committee has the entire list with account numbers which they are ready to share with the government.

He added, "The daily wagers of the industry are first to get hit once shooting stops or is on hold. We don't want another exodus scenario and therefore request the CM to help our industry workers too like he is helping in the other sectors."

The FWICE also urged the government to let the set construction work continue as Uddhav Thackeray, on Tuesday, had announced that the real estate sector will be allowed to function if the construction workers can stay on-site and work. Ashok added that the producers will make sure the setting workers stay on location till the completion of sets, and follow all COVID-19 appropriate norms.

He also expressed concern of the lockdown being extended beyond 15 days. He said, "Like the IPL which is allowed to continue in a bio-bubble, we will be writing to the CM for the same permission."

ALSO READ: FWICE Urges Actors To Cut Down On Staff, Will Re-Draft New Guidelines Amid Surging COVID-19 Cases

ALSO READ: FWICE Urges Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray To Not Impose Lockdown In The Entertainment Industry