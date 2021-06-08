Film Shoots Will Resume Normally By June 12: FWICE President BN Tiwari (Exclusive)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has allowed the film and television industry to begin shooting but in a bio bubble which is going to be rather tough for them. When asked if the industry will shoot in a bio bubble, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) President BN Tiwari said, "The producers will have to shoot as per the government guidelines and in a bio bubble. At least the government has allowed the entertainment industry to begin work and FWICE will follow what Uddhav Thackeray has said in the virtual meet."

But then, how will it be implemented by the producers? Will FWICE members stay back on set or will they be accommodated in a hotel close to the film or television sets?

Tiwari said, "Producers will have to take the responsibility of the crew members and we would want it that way one mistake and negligence will put the entire team into trouble. However, I really don't know if the actors will also stay back in hotels and I am doubtful about it but I would want our members to stay in a bio bubble till the shooting schedule is completed."

There is definitely concern over restricted shooting timings and television producers are cribbing about it. To which, Tiwari said, "We have to at least begin shooting, as there is already so much delay. The committee has already taken the concern to the government and asked to increase the shooting timing to 12 hours but lets us begin work."

He also said that normalcy in shooting will only return by June 12, as there is repair work and quite a few units are shooting outside the state and will take time to wrap up the schedule and return to Mumbai.