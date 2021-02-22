Nila Madhab Directorial Odia Film Kalira Atita Joins The Race For The Oscars

Filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda's Odia film, Kalira Atita has now entered the Oscars 2021 race and has received nominations in several categories. The director took to his social media handle to share the same with the fans. Nila stated that the movie is in the general entry category race and is being made available for the academy screening.

The film, Kalira Atita has been nominated for the Oscars under the categories namely, Best Director, Best Actor along with the other categories. The filmmaker was once flooded with several congratulatory messages by the netizens. The director took to his social media handle to share the poster of the film along with some stills from and behind the scenes of the movie.

Nila Madhab Panda stated along with the post that in a year full of challenges, he is extremely happy to announce that his film, Kalira Atita has made its entry into the Oscar race. He furthermore added that the film has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director and many other categories. The filmmaker went on to state that the movie has been made available for the academy screening and expressed his gratitude to everyone. Take a look at his post.

In a year full of challenges, feel extremely happy to announce #KaliraAtita has made its entry into the Oscar race in general entry category 4 best picture, Best Actor, Best Director & many other categories. It's being made available for academy screening, Grateful to everyone 🙏

Talking about the film, Kalira Atita, the movie revolves around a cynical man who is a survivor of a cyclone and is bracing himself to face yet another one. The movie depicts human determination, life's unpredictability and facing one's fears. The film also gives out a strong message on the issue of climate change and its massive impact on the human race in the future.

The film, Kalira Atita was earlier screened at the International Film Festival of India 2021 in the month of January. The film also garnered a positive response at the same. The movie stars actor Pitobash Tripathy as the lead protagonist. Talking about the filmmaker, Nila Madhab Panda, he had founded the International Screenwriters Lab in the year 2008 which was aimed towards creating suitable scripts for the children and family audience of Asian cinema. The filmmaker had also helmed the acclaimed 2016 documentary film, God's Own People which was based on the reincarnation of Lord Jagganath and was narrated by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.